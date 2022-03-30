President Energy (LON:PPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,171,875 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £36.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.
About President Energy (LON:PPC)
Featured Articles
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.