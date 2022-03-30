Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

