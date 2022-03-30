Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,576,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.