Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PBAM remained flat at $$30.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

