Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Profire Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.