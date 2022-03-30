Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Profire Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.92.
Shares of PFIE opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
