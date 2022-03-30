Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Several research firms have commented on PROG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progenity by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 775,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Progenity by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 422,722 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

