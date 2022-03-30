Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.01-4.09 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 1,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,163. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

