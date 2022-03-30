Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 312,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Progress Software alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.