Props Token (PROPS) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Props Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Props Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Props Token has a market cap of $2.05 million and $104,252.00 worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Props Token Coin Profile

Props Token (PROPS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 703,259,045 coins and its circulating supply is 359,251,167 coins. Props Token’s official website is www.propsproject.com . Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

Props Token Coin Trading

