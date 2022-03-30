ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRQR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 653,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,363. The company has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

