ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 1,222,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,970,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.