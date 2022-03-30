Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 490,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.9 days.

Shares of RSHYY stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro alerts:

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.