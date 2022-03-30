Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.48. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro alerts:

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.