Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) PT Raised to $10.00

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PULM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of PULM opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

