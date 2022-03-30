Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLSE stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $154.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

