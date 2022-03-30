Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PLSE stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $154.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.61.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
