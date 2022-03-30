Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRTNF. Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LRTNF opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

