Purple Innovation, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

PRPL opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $413.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.