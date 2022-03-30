PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.56.

PVH stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. 16,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

