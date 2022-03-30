PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.
NYSE PVH traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PVH by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
