PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

NYSE PVH traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PVH by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

