PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34-9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

PVH stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. 1,658,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PVH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

