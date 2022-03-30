Pylon Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $594,392.26 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (PYLON) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.50 or 0.00085815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $594,392.26 and $1,010.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07177741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.03 or 1.00185103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

