Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $5.90

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00012447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.46 or 0.07126095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.14 or 0.99766878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

