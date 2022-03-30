Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Issued By Capital One Financial

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Oceaneering International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

OII has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

OII opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

