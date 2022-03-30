Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for 89bio, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

ETNB opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97. 89bio has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

