Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for 89bio, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About 89bio (Get Rating)
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.