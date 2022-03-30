Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Issued By Truist Financial

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

NYSE AIZ opened at $181.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a one year low of $139.89 and a one year high of $184.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $95,465,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

