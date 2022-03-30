Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

