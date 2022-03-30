Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Decreased by Wedbush

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,847,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

