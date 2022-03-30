Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered by Piper Sandler

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,129,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,370,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,048,000 after purchasing an additional 848,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in F.N.B. by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.