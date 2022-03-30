Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $74.84 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -680.30 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

