Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCBI. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.26.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

