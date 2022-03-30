Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $253.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.98. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,195,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.