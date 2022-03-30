Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chemung Financial Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

