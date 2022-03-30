Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

