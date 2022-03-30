Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a report released on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XELA. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $167.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.83. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 474,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 344,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 213,147 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.