Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Down to $64.44

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.44, but opened at $62.91. Q2 shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 2,689 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,470,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

