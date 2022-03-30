Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

