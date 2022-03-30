Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne Sells 1,817 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44.

Shares of PWR opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

