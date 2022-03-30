Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $171,465.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,915,916 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

