Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.02 on Major Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $65.62 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.90 or 0.07174829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,210.64 or 0.99863862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,742,783 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

