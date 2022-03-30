Rainicorn Price Up 34.8% Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $42.43 million and approximately $324,046.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.18 or 0.07177936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,275.35 or 1.00006377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054673 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

