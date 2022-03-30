Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $565.74 million and $3.64 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.55 or 0.07199453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.00 or 0.99835909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,601,510,988 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.