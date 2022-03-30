Ralph Lauren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,476 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 744% compared to the average volume of 767 call options.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. American Trust purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.