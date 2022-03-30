Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 4.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. 1,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 656,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $650.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 97,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

