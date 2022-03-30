Raymond James Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.67% from the company’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.