Raymond James Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.67% from the company’s current price.
OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.
Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24.
In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
