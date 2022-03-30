Raymond James Weighs in on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$168.65 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$145.70 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$202.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 79.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

