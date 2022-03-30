RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

RBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

