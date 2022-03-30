Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.42 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

