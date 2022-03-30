Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to announce $398.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.90 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $352.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.