Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169,669.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for about $130.70 or 0.00276481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and approximately $169,669.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.55 or 0.99964071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 192,956 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

