Regent Investment Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.23 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on LSI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

